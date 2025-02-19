Blue Trust Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 41,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PWR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $286.71 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.58 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

