Blue Trust Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 792,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $67.30 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

