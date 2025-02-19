Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,695.36. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.63, for a total transaction of $7,973,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,327,482.45. This trade represents a 25.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $10,800,555. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $301.03 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.