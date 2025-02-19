Blue Trust Inc. Sells 13,918 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

