Blue Trust Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493,218 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Hexcel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

NYSE HXL opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

