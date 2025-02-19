Blue Trust Inc. Sells 374 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at $966,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.7 %

CRL opened at $154.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

