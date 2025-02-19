Blue Trust Inc. Sells 888 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $44,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 9,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 184,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.45, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,126. The trade was a 36.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This trade represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $5,354,777. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

