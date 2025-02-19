Blue Trust Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

FANG opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.