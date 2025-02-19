Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.48%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

