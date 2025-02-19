BXM Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average of $309.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

