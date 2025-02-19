Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$124.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.07.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Shares of CP opened at C$112.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$108.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$101.76 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total transaction of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Insiders sold a total of 88,994 shares of company stock worth $9,572,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.