Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$124.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$124.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$112.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$108.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$101.76 and a 12 month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.10, for a total transaction of C$307,694.64. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total value of C$2,173,430.39. Insiders sold a total of 88,994 shares of company stock worth $9,572,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

