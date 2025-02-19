CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of CenterPoint Energy worth $38,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

