Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,404 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.7% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.49, for a total transaction of $14,445,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total transaction of $643,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,607,740.16. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 770,701 shares of company stock valued at $495,357,621. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $715.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

