Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 376,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 292,334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

