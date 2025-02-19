Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Invests $303,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

