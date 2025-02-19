Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 457 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in MarketAxess by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $194.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.88 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.98.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

