CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CNX Resources worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 77.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 135.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,925,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,928,250. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.67.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

