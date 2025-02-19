Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $292,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

