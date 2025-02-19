Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.