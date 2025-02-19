Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 91,440,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the average daily volume of 9,319,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
Corcel Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90.
Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Corcel
Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.
