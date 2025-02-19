Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 91,440,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the average session volume of 9,319,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Up 13.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

