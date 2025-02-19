Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 91,440,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 881% from the average daily volume of 9,319,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.15.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

