Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 91,440,672 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the average session volume of 9,319,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,960.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Corcel

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

