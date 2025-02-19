CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

