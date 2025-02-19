Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Coterra Energy worth $33,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,286,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 98,882 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

