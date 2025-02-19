Crane (NYSE:CR) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $9,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Crane by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Crane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,635,354.48. The trade was a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $118.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

