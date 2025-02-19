CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 892.53, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

