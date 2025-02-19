Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $31,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after acquiring an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $549,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,303,000 after purchasing an additional 522,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,352,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.33.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

DPZ stock opened at $477.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.13. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.