Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,646 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 36,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average of $309.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

