Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.66. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 44,660.04% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

