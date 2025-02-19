Empowered Funds LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $99.33 and a one year high of $156.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.