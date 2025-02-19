Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 442.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,518 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

