EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 361,363 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 115,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $21,787,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

EPAM stock opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.