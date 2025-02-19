Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 1,325 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $279.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

