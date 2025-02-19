Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $37,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

