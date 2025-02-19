Eukles Asset Management Has $2.18 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $787.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $279.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

