Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 230.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.