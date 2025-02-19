Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 230.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.
Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %
Evergy stock opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $67.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy
About Evergy
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evergy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.