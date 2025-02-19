GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 4,102,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,342,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Up 25.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$25.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Articles
