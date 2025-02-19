Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS stock opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

