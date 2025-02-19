Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 772.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.09.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

