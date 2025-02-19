Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Henry Schein worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,540,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after buying an additional 558,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

