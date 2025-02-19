Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Holdings Decreased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 126,025.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

