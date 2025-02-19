Howard Bailey Securities LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $715.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.90.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.49, for a total value of $14,445,949.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total value of $643,414.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,740.16. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 770,701 shares of company stock valued at $495,357,621. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

