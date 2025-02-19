Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

