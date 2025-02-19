InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stake Lifted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 34.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 151.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth $257,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,260. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004,266.24. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,245 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.70. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

