Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $25.88 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 810.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,584,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,766,670,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.