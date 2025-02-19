Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,262,000 after acquiring an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after buying an additional 467,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,062,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after buying an additional 827,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

JHG stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

