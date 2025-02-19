Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 302,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
