Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 302,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 454,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
