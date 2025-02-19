Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $539,000 Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,792,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,727,000 after purchasing an additional 681,757 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $48,202,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 557,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.